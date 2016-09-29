Near-full reservoirs make water managers happy

With the recent downpour resulting in good inflows almost filling up reservoirs that supply water to the city and levels in Yeleru reservoir, the mainstay, better than last year, officials hope to tide over the summer situation next year.

Two major factors brightened the scenario that had gone through a critical phase all through the summer beginning right from January 2016. The Yeleru reservoir at 77 meters level now is 3.5 meters more than last year's maximum level.

The Meghdrigedda reservoir (MGR) that serves as a buffer for GVMC supplies now stands at 57.3 feet, close to the full level of 59.5 feet. In case of any problem it can be always be relied upon to meet any contingency, say sources.

With Yeleru levels improving, some maintenance work is required to draw water from the canal. Therefore, no water will be drawn from it until such work is done. With rain water flowing through the canal, no water has ben drawn from Yeleru reservoir or Kateru pumping scheme for more than a week now, it is learnt. In spite of the better situation, the Yeleru supply comes with a rider: it may vary depending upon agricultural commitment to the second crop to the ayacut in East Godavari district.

Facing a grim situation, the GVMC had resorted to pumping of water from the dead storage of Yeleru reservoir from January 26 and continued it till the end of August barring for a week towards the end. Flow by gravity resumed from September. The current spell of rain has improved the situation considerably though it is still below the full level of 86.56 m. With inflows still continuing and more rainfall activity in the Northeast Monsoon, the situation may improve further. With Raiwada at 113.4 meters against FRL of 114 meters, Tatipudi at 292 against FRL of 297 and Mudasarlova reservoir close to the city at 167 feet against the FRL of 169 feet the rain proved quite beneficial as far as the water supply situation is concerned.

GVMC supplies around 60 MGD daily for domestic consumption.