Navy marathon a big draw

Vizag Navy Marathon-2016, the largest running event organised by the Eastern Naval Command on the picturesque Beach Road from Vishnupriya Function Hall to Gitam University junction and beyond, became a big hit on Sunday.

It evoked a spontaneous response from all walks of life with participation of around 11,000 people. The event flagged off in the early hours saw a steady stream of enthusiastic participants in various categories.

The first edition drew less in the aftermath of Hudhud in 2014.

However it swelled to 5,000 in 2015 and around 11,000 this year. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht flagged off 5,000-km run and said Visakhapatnam had the potential to become an international destination for marathoners. He said the scenic beauty of the beach front offers an excellent opportunity to put the city in world marathon map.

Zumba dance by the family members of naval personnel and Navy band played on the occasion were the highlights.

The run was organised in 42, 21, 10 and 5 km categories. The police and a large number of volunteers put up stalls to provide drinking water and other essentials to the participants throughout the route.

Winners

The third edition of the marathon to spread the word that running was the easiest form of staying fit physically on a Sunday attracted several people from various industries and IT units besides a large number of school and college students.

Winners of third edition of Vizag Navy Marathon were declared on Sunday evening.

The winners include: Full Marathon - open category- first prize (male) Budra Bisinayak, (female) Ruth, second (M) Isaac Den, (F) Dr. Madhuri Palli, third (M) Govardhan; half marathon-open category first (M) B. Srinu, (M) Janem Bogo, second (M) A.Rajasekhar, (F) Anita Choudary, third (M) A.Kuraishi (F) A.Gayatri; 10K-open category: first (M) Lakinath Nayak, (F) Vadde Navya, second (M) Sivaji, (F) Sai Laxmi and third (F) Priyanka.