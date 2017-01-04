Navy chief coming today

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Sunil Lanba will arrive on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command.

He is accompanied by President of Navy Wives’ Welfare Association (NWWA) Reena Lanba.

During the visit, the CNS will be briefed on activities of the Command and interact with the Flag Officers. Later, the Admiral will address officers, sailors, defence civilians and personnel from Defence Security Corps separately, says a Navy press release. In addition, the CNS will be visiting some of the naval establishments at Visakhapatnam.

Mrs Lanba will inaugurate the Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART) Centre at INHS Kalyani on Thursday.