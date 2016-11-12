Visakhapatnam

National Lok Adalat today

Justice for all is the idea behind conducting Lok Adalats, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority P.V. Jyotirmayi said on Friday on the eve of National Lok Adalat being held in the district on Saturday.

No one should suffer due to lack of legal assistance and government is determined to provide free legal assistance to every eligible citizen, Ms. Jyotirmayi told reporters. “Every one may not be aware of the laws and Acts but if the problem is presented even on a small piece of paper we can find a solution”, she said. The District Judge explained the newly introduced the Act meant for protection of girls.

