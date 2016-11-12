National Education Day celebrated

Birth anniversary of the first Union Minister for Education Moulana Abul Kalam Azad was celebrated at schools and colleges as the National Education Day on Friday.

Participating as the chief guest of a function organised by the Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Rector of JNTU-Kakinada B. Prabhakara Rao said adopting modern methods with a blend of traditional touch in education without losing values would be the true tribute to Moulana Azad.

Textbook released

He released a textbook in applied chemistry, written by Professor of Chemistry Aruna Kumari. Secretary and correspondent of DIET Dadi Ratnakar and Principal M. Venugopala Rao spoke.

The Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation held a programme at Andhra University in which Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao, vice-president of TNSF Sk. Mujahid, Member of Textile Board K.M. Chisti, Director of AU Ambedkar Study Circle Y. Satyanarayana, chairman of the MAK Trust Khaza Ahmed and others participated.

MLA V. Ganesh Kumar at a programme held at Shadi Khana in old city recalled the services rendered by Abul Kalam Azad as a freedom fighter and educationist.

MLC M.V.S. Sarma and district officials participated.

Secretary of the City Congress Committee K. Gopal Reddy distributed education tools to 240 students of GVMC Primary School at New Colony here as part of Education Day celebrations.