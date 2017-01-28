Naidu for next summit too in Vizag

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced the construction of an international convention centre in the city so as to host next round of CII Partnership Summit in 2018.

“I promise all of you that the centre will be ready in a record time 12 months. Instead of a make-shift venue at Harbour Park, we will host the next round of Partnership Summit and Sunrise AP Investment Meet. The centre would also have a star hotel, exhibition hall and shopping complex.

Mr. Naidu appealed to CII to continue its partnership with AP Government and host next round of summit in the new venue.

Mr. Naidu appealed to the delegates to choose Vizag as their second home due to its beautiful landscape and warm hospitality shown by its denizens.

On Araku Coffee popular for its aroma and flavour, grown organically by the tribals of Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu asked the investors to relish it.

Mr. Naidu said Visakhapatnam had robust industrial base with port, air, rail and road connectivity.