NTPC gives Rs. 1.65 cr. for school building

Foundation stone for construction of class rooms and science laboratories sanctioned by NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station under CSR with Rs.1.65 crore was laid on Wednesday.

MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy laid the stone for 12 class rooms and science laboratories for Government Junior College at Parawada.

NTPC General Managers Anand Khalatkar, R.P.J. Stephen, Senior Manager (CSR) K. Devender, mandal president M. Appala Naidu, ZPTC member Pyla Jagannadham, MPTC members Pyla Srinivasa Rao, Siriparapu Appala Naidu and and sarpanch Chukka Ramu Naidu were present. Mr. Murthy recalled his contribution for construction of the junior college and hoped that NTPC would contribute more funds for building 12 more classrooms. He also thanked NTPC Simhadri for taking up activities for promotion of health, education, roads and drinking water.