NGO holds cancer awareness camp

Identifying the early signs of cancer is itself half the battle won. While it is important to make lifestyle modifications, it is also equally necessary to lead a stress-free life. Lack of proper awareness about the disease is the main factor for cancer being detected in an advanced stage.

These were some of the points highlighted by Head of the Department of Oncology, King George Hospital, N. Sujatha and Superintendent of Government Victoria Hospital for Women and Children K. Padma Leela at the annual breast cancer awareness programme organised for the fifth consecutive year by Chaitanya Sravanthi here on Sunday.

Addressing members of self-help groups, the doctors underlined the need to get treatment through NTR Arogya Seva. “Periodic health check-up, regular exercise and healthy eating habits help reduce the risk of breast cancer to an extent. However, if any lump or abnormal sign is identified, whether it is painful or not, it is always advisable to approach a medical practitioner and get it clarified,” they said.

BJP State president and MP K. Haribabu, who attended as chief guest, said that the MPLAD funds were being mainly utilised for education, healthcare, drinking water and skill development programme for youth. He said that the focus was on the infrastructure development and better amenities in government hospitals and schools.

President of the NGO Shirin Rehman said that there was no affordable mammography screening facility available for the needy. She suggested that the vacant area at the Government Victoria Hospital should be converted into a cancer screening centre instead of redirecting the patients to KGH for further examination.