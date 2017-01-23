My musical journey will continue, says Vangapandu

For half a century, folk songs such as ‘Jajjanaka Janaare’ and ‘Em pillado eldamostava’ have become stirring symbols of ‘viplavam’ (revolution) in Telugu-speaking areas. Its composer and balladeer, a simple unassuming man Vangapandu Prasada Rao says his fight against the exploitation of the downtrodden people continues. Vangapandu is well known for his multiple talents of composing, singing, dancing and acting.

The song composed by the revolutionary poet five decades ago not only acquired a larger than life image but has also been translated into about 30 Indian languages. His soulful folk-tunes, he says, reflect the struggle, pain and sufferings of rural people.

“Personally too, I have endured several hardships in my life that compelled me to support the Srikakulam movement. The burning social problems faced by those belonging to backward regions and the way they have been exploited for ages make me weave soul-stirring themes for my renditions,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Vangapandu says his dance to the drumbeats began at the age of eight. Even at the age of 74, the dance in his simple signature attire continues. “I am concerned with the problems of fishermen, rural people and the downtrodden and my compositions intend to give voice to their miseries,” he narrates.

According to Mr. Vangapandu, there is a need to take folk music forward but it has seen a downward trend in recent times. “I am planning to set up a ‘Janapada’ training academy in Uttarandhra,” he says.

The revolutionary balladeer, hails from Peda Bondapalli village in Vizianagaram.

“I am no more connected with the Srikakulam armed struggle. But my journey to bring in change in society through ‘janapadam’ will go on,” says Vangapandu, who is presently working as a guest faculty at the Department of Theatre Arts, AU.