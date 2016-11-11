Music academy inaugurated

Youth must pursue and preserve the rich cultural heritage of India, Special Officer (all projects) of TTD N. Muktheswara Rao said while inaugurating the Sri Dwaram Music Academy at the Kalabharati auditorium here on Wednesday evening.

Chief guest Chilapakapati Vijayaraghavacharyulu, Mr. Muktheswara Rao, Chairman of Vijaya Nirman Company S. Vijaya Kumar, founder president of VMDA C.S.N. Raju, writer and film actor Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, senior advocate Kandala Srinivasa Rao and others recalled the contribution Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu, his son Bhavanarayana Rao and other members of the family have made to the world of music.

Trustees of the academy Chelikani Sarada Devi, Dwaram Lakshmi, Dwaram Tyagaraj, D.R.K. Kumar, E.R.K. Murthy, A. Raghunath, N.V. Ramana, G. Venugopala Rao, Ch. Swapna, Uma Devi and K. Koteswara Rao were present.