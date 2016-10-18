Mountaineer sets sights on new heights

From a Bharatanatyam dancer to a team leader of a multinational company and a mountaineer, Neelima Pudota has come a long way to make a mark in adventure not many women would dream of.

After scaling Mount Everest, covering 8,650 meters, Neelima plans to scale Seven Summits -- the seven highest continental peaks of the world. She says that mountaineering is something she could always connect her mind, body and soul with. “But it is no mean task. Basic requirements like oxygen and water become luxuries on mountains. And that’s why mountaineering is an expensive affair as what is available in abundance on the plains has to be bought there,” says the mountaineer, indicating that sponsorship plays a major role in the adventure sports.

Hailing from Guntur, Neelima says she grew up in a place where mountaineering is an uncommon expedition. “However, I love exploring the road less-travelled, conquering all odds. Though support came from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other unexpected quarters, mountaineering still continues to be lesser known adventure sport,” she told The Hindu when she was in the city.

Neelima says that fitness plays a significant part in scaling heights. “I used to weigh 85 kilos. While competing in the corporate world, my fitness regimen took a back seat. There was hardly any time to exercise and dance. My sedentary lifestyle gave way to several health issues and a year of inactive life. That’s when I thought of taking a break from my mundane life and reworking my interests including yoga, classical dance and mountaineering,” she shares.

Neelima is also fond of barefoot walking. “When I am not on mountains, walking barefoot helps me stay connected with nature. Except in a few places I generally avoid wearing slippers,” she says. Ever since her association with Pinkathon, Neelima says, her popularity starts growing. She says, “I am happy that people now look up to me. They say that they get inspired listening to my harsh experience. In 2015, we were stranded in a base camp when an avalanche triggered by a massive earthquake in Nepal swept across Mount Everest. Fortunately, nothing happened to me but there were many who sustained injuries and lost their lives,” she recalls.

