Visakhapatnam

Moderate rain forecast

Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal lay centred at about 240 km southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The system is likely to move northwards initially and later re-curve gradually north-eastwards. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh from November 5 to 8, and dry weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema during the same period, according to a spokesman of the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

Strong surface winds from north-east direction, with speed reaching 45-50 km/hr are likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

