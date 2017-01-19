Mock drill catches attention of people at railway station

A real time rescue operation of evacuation of victims trapped in a fire at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station building drew the attention of the public at a joint mock drill, rescue and relief exercise, by Civil Defence volunteers on Wednesday.

The drill was conducted jointly by the Civil Defence Organisation of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Civil Defence unit of Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. Civil Defence force is an institution of volunteers set up to play an effective role in disaster management in times of contingency.

The mock drill was carried under the guidance of Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Waltair, A.K. Moharana.

Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee, ADRM Ajay Arora and other Branch Officers witnessed the drill.

Speaking on the occasion the DRM said a civil defence volunteer was one who jumps into action, during a fire, building collapse and natural calamities like floods, and rescues citizens besides giving them first aid even before the victim was shifted to a hospital.

She underlined the importance of joint mock drills for exchange of expertise, views and techniques employed in the rescue of victims. She said the Civil Defence volunteers of Waltair Division were always in the forefront for extending voluntary service to the public and the nation during calamities and rendered excellent services during the Puri Rath yatra and Kumbh Mela for crowd management.

The programme concluded with a camp fire.