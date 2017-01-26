Mixed reaction to silent protest

The response to the call given for a silent protest on January 26 demanding the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh is generating mixed response among the people. On one hand the supporters of actor and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan are going all guns blazing to make the silent protest a success and on the other hand the AP Youth JAC is countering the move by calling it anti-constitutional.

Late on Tuesday night, responding to Panchayat Raj Minister Ayyanna Patrudu’s remark that the actor should ask Prime Minister Modi about the status as he shared the dais with him during the 2014 election campaign, Mr. Pawan Kalyan tweeted: “It is true that I have shared the dais with PM Modi, but what are your MPs doing when they meet him in Parliament?”

The actor kept the twitter community on a hyper-active mode with over 10 tweets on the subject like “AP people are not slaves for any parties or for any central leaders” and “As you failed to get SCS, youth are now coming on to the roads.”

While the tweets and re-tweets have gone viral and the social media is abuzz with the protest plan, supporters of the actor and members of the Jana Sena visited the colleges and schools distributing pamphlets and urging the youth to join the protest.

Talking to The Hindu, Satish an active member of Jana Sena said, “We are not taking up the silent protest under any party banner. We are doing it as responsible citizens of AP.” Whereas Adari Kishore of the AP Youth JAC questioned the timing of the protest at a round table here.

“There is nothing wrong with the protest and even the reason is justified. But what is defeating the cause is the timing. One should not take up any protests on occasions such as Republic Day and Independence Day. These are national days and the tri-colour is hoisted with pride. It is wrong to incite young minds and take up protest on these days. Moreover, we have the CII Partnership Summit showcasing AP and many foreign delegates will be present. About Rs. 6 lakh crore investments are likely to come into AP that will generate over 2.5 lakh jobs. It is wrong to spoil the show in the interest of the nation and the State. The whole year is there and one can take up the protest any time,” he said.

Police on high alert

Keeping in view the protest plan and the high alert sounded by the Central government, the Visakhapatnam Police have announced a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ on the Beach Road stretch from the Park Hotel Junction to the Naval Coastal Battery junction on Thursday.

From 6 am to 10 pm, no vehicles would be allowed, said a release issued by ADCP (Traffic) K. Mahendra Patrudu. The cops also appealed to the residents living in the stretch to produce their identity and residential proofs to leave or enter.

Additional check posts would be erected at the APSRTC and the railway stations, airport and strategic locations on the National Highway to check the flow of people.