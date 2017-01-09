Meet on e-Governance to focus on cyber security

Threats posed due to cyber terrorism, frauds and hacking, particularly in the backdrop of the Centre’s policy on demonetisation, will figure prominently at the two-day national conference on e-Governance beginning here on Monday.

The conference assumes significance as the discussions at the conference will lay the foundation for formulation of India’s comprehensive policy on cyber security.

“Domain experts will participate in the discussions on cyber security as well as digital transformation of the country and the emergence of financial security (FinTech),” Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and IT Advisor J.A. Chowdary told The Hindu on Sunday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Ministers of State P.P. Chaudhary (electronics & IT), Y.S. Chowdary (science & technology) and Jitendra Singh (Prime Minister’s Office) will attend the inaugural.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Grievances and Department of Electronics and IT of Government of India and AP Electronics and IT Agency (an autonomous society formed by the State government) are organising the conference.

Good response

Organisers said the response to the conference was overwhelming. Owing to shortage in space in the conference hall of the five star hotel -- the venue of the event – registrations were stopped. As on Saturday, 1,500 registrations were accepted.

This is the first time the conference is being held post bifurcation. This is also one of the prestigious events being hosted in Visakhapatnam after successfully conducting CII Partnership Summit, International Fleet Review and India International Seafood Show.

Besides finalising strategy for increasing e-literacy, the conference will also deliberate on popularisation of paperless transactions in various spheres of life.

Awards will be given by the Centre to those States and individuals in recognition of their contribution to Digital India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.