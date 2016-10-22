Meet held to sensitise tribal women on micro credit

Nearly 1200 women from various village panchayats in the agency areas of the district gathered at a convention to discuss long-term entrepreneurship plans basing on the opportunities in NTFP (non-timber forest products) value addition process, marketing, agro based, petty trade need based activities and livestock promotion interventions.

The convention was conducted to spread awareness among tribal communities to wean them away from money-lenders by Nature, one of the leading NGOs in the State at Bagmaravalasa in Anantagiri mandal and sensitise them on micro credit.They were explained about how to promote livelihood enhancement opportunities by addressing challenges through institutional building.Neils Bortej, program manager of Micro Credit for Mothers (India & Nepal), who was the chief guest, appealed to tribal women to utilise their internal resources. Nature director and officiating Chairman of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights S. Balaraju spoke.