Mass singing of National Anthem evokes good response

In a rousing display of patriotism and unity as many as 5,000 students, including NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, from different schools and colleges, assembled to sing the National Anthem six times in succession at the Alwar Das Sports Stadium here on Tuesday.

The mass singing of Jana Gana Mana was organised by A Creative Makers in Events and Department of Language and Culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Panchayat Raj Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said the spirit of nationalism among the youth should be inculcated at an early age. “Singing of the National Anthem is one of the best ways to inspire reverence for one’s own country as it has a great impact on the psyche of the people. Teachers should take pains to decipher the meaning of the national anthem and not merely make students sing it on the school campus,” he said.

Referring to the directive given by the Supreme Court that the National Anthem should be played in cinema halls before screening the film, the Minister said it was a welcome move.

The schools which participated in the rendition of national anthem are Little Angels School, Vijayam Techno School, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Lebenshilfe Special School, Alwar Das Public School.However, a few students said though it took only six minutes for the mass recitation of the National Anthem to get wrapped up, standing for two hours under the scorching sun ahead of the event turned out to be energy-sapping.

Founder-president of ACME Pratap Kumar said the mass singing aimed at infusing patriotic fervour among students. S.P. Ravindra of Alwar Das Group of Institutions, AU Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao, chairman of Leader People Service V.V. Ramanamurthy were on the dais.