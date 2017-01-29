Maple, CFIM ink pact

An MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during CII Partnership Summit by Maple Software Pvt. Ltd, Vizag represented by G.S. Shiv Kumar and CFIM Ltd, USA represented by Krish for an investment of Rs.50 crore in the city on Saturday.

Software development

After scouting for various locations in India and finding AP Government’s investment policy to be most friendly and attractive in all respects, CFIM has committed to an investment in software development/ITES and in healthcare sector for about Rs.50 crore. This is likely to generate 1,000 new jobs in five years starting this financial year. It was also agreed that CFIM will start offloading projects to Maple Software as early as March 1, 2017 in areas of software products development and revenue cycle management for their various hospitals and nursing homes.