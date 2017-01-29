Visakhapatnam

Maple, CFIM ink pact

An MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during CII Partnership Summit by Maple Software Pvt. Ltd, Vizag represented by G.S. Shiv Kumar and CFIM Ltd, USA represented by Krish for an investment of Rs.50 crore in the city on Saturday.

Software development

After scouting for various locations in India and finding AP Government’s investment policy to be most friendly and attractive in all respects, CFIM has committed to an investment in software development/ITES and in healthcare sector for about Rs.50 crore. This is likely to generate 1,000 new jobs in five years starting this financial year. It was also agreed that CFIM will start offloading projects to Maple Software as early as March 1, 2017 in areas of software products development and revenue cycle management for their various hospitals and nursing homes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:42:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Maple-CFIM-ink-pact/article17110573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY