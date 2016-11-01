Maoist bandh: Security beefed up in Agency

Security has been beefed up in the Agency areas, especially in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area, and at all police stations keeping in mind the one-day bandh call given by the CPI (Maoist) on November 3.

The bandh call has been given in the five Left Wing Extremist-affected States - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. It is in protest against the recent encounters in which 30 Maoists were killed in the Ramgarh area in Malkangiri on September 24, 25 and 27.

Speaking to The Hindu , DIG (Visakhapatnam range) Ch. Srikanth said additional forces had been sent to the sensitive areas. Central forces had been reinforced at all the police stations located in the sensitive areas.

Sources said security was arranged at all government assets in the Agency areas. Political leaders were provided adequate security.

Bodies identified

Meanwhile, the two bodies of Maoists who had been killed in an encounter on September 27 and kept in a mortuary at Paderu were reportedly identified as that of Gautam and Satish of Kanker region in North Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

We have sent the photographs of the Maoists to the Kanker SP for further identification, and if nobody comes to claim them, they would be buried on Tuesday as per the Supreme Court norms, said Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma.