Many go for simple procedures to enhance beauty

With more and more people opting for non-surgical solutions to cater to their beauty needs, cosmetic procedures have not only become popular but also simplified, founder and chief evangelist of Lejeune Shuba Dharmana said on Thursday.

At a workshop on hair care techniques and nutrition for beautiful skin presented at Lejeune skincare clinic and hair transplant centre, she said people would like to do away with surgeries and go for simple procedures to enhance their beauty.

“Personal appearance makes an impact within the first three minutes of a meeting. So within a few minutes, people try to gain an edge over others. The urge to look better changed the beauty scene over the last two decades,” mentioned Dr. Dharmana.

Explaining some of the latest trends in cosmetic procedures, she said that many prefer chin augmentation, wrinkle fillers, pouty lips and other subtle facial corrections that redefine facial contours and make people look much younger. Staying away from stress, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet were some of the tips shared by Dr. Dharmana to stay youthful. Founder and nutrition consultant of Starlite Anjali Dange spoke.