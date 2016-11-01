Visakhapatnam

Man consumes liquid inside police station, dies in hospital

A 42-year-old man died at the King George Hospital (KGH) in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment, after he reportedly consumed a liquid at the Gopalapatnam police station on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Yallabilli Nookaraju, a rod bender and a resident of SC Colony of Old Gopalapatnam. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) V. Bheema Rao, the deceased’s wife Lakshmi had lodged a complaint against Nookaraju for harassment under IPC Section 498 A on Saturday. Based on the complaint, both the husband and wife were summoned to the police station for counselling. While the constable was trying to counsel them, the deceased allegedly requested to use the wash room to relieve himself. After going into the bathroom, he reportedly drank some amount of liquid that was kept there. He came out and started to vomit.

On enquiry, he admitted to having consumed the liquid. “We immediately shifted him to a private hospital and after administering first aid, shifted him to KGH,” said Gopalapatnam SHO Vaikunta Rao. While undergoing treatment at KGH, he succumbed in the early hours of Monday and the doctors said that the deceased was suffering from some serious ailments and his immunity level was very low, said Mr. Bheema Rao.

