MP decries attempts to politicise self-respect

Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu unfurled the tricolour at his office on the Beach Road on the Republic Day.

He termed the surgical strike on terrorist camps on the border and demonetisation as the biggest achievements of the Modi Government. Efforts were being made for the development of the State by getting funds from the Union Government and the Prime Minister was continuously helping in the development of the State. He criticised those indulging in politics in the name of self-respect of the State.

Former State president P.V. Chalapathi Rao, city president M. Nagendra and MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju participated.

At Andhra University, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao hoisted the national flag and gave away awards to 12 non-teaching staff.

personnel and a centralised lab as the new initiatives of the university. Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao participated.

Superintendent Indla Srinivasa Rao unfurled the tricolour and took the salute at the Central Jail. He gave away awards for meritorious services to the staff.

At the TDP Office, party Visakha (Urban) president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar hoisted the flag.

N.S.S. Programme Officer N.V.S. Suryanarayana unfurled the flag at Andhra University campus at Kondakarakam in Vizianagaram district.

At IGNOU Regional Centre at M.V.P. Colony Regional Director S. Raja Rao hoisted the flag.