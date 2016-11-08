MLC demands probe into voter enrolment

Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) M.V.S. Sarma has demanded that a high-level inquiry should be conducted by the State Election Commissioner in the registration of voters for the election of MLC from Graduate constituency, scheduled to take place in March next year.

According to him, there were a lot of discrepancies in the registration of the voters. Pointing out a few, he said, “Till the evening of November 3, the total registered voters stood at 48,000 and by the evening of November 5, the last day for registration, it has shot up to 1,48,000.”

He questioned the steep rise of over one lakh voters in just two days across the three districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

According to him there were only two or three counters located at the Collectorate and the GVMC and as per the norms each registration process takes about 20 minutes, due to the scanning of various certificates. Even if they work overtime, there cannot be a sudden spurt of one lakh voters.

Mr. Sarma also questioned the way the registration of bulk voters was taken up.

“We have seen about 7,000 applications belonging to Alwardas group of institutions at the RDO’s office. On questioning, the officials concerned said they belonged to the employees of Alwardas group and on pressing hard how they accepted applications without attestation by gazetted officer and photo identity, the officials said they did not know how the applications landed there”, he told the media here on Monday.

“Basing on their denial, we demanded that the applications should be dumped as garbage. And based on our demand, the officials dumped the applications outside the office and to avoid they be re-cycled, we burnt the applications under the full glare of the media, the officials concerned and the police present there.”

Though we burnt the applications with the permissions of the officials, some one from the District Collector’s office lodged a complaint with the police and two leaders of the CPI (M) V.V. Srinivasa Rao and K. Lokanatham were arrested under IPC Sections 452, 353, 379, 435 and 341.

Mr. Sarma told the media that letters hade been sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Sate Election Commissioner and to the Collector, to investigate into the case.