MAI ‘challenge’ to foster entrepreneurial ecosystem

With an aim to encourage startups and budding entrepreneurs identify and develop original and innovative proposals at the State, National and global level, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society in association with StartAP is organising ‘Mad About Ideas’ (MAI) challenge for individuals and teams across 13 districts of AP. ‘Mad About Ideas’ challenge is conceptualized to create a world-class technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering entrepreneurship and a culture of innovation, said Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of Innovation Society, Govt of AP.

The initiative encourages participants to develop original, innovative proposals on pressing social, environmental and technological issues. The entries will be analysed and shared with the Departments of the Government of AP. Also, specific business ideas will be provided mentorship and incubation support from GoAP-recognised incubators and other experienced entrepreneurs. Anyone can apply for the challenge by visiting the website www.madaboutideas.in. The finals will take place at StartAP Fest Amaravati on Dec. 23 and 24. Top 10 entries of the MAI Ideathon will be recognised by the Chief Minister and offered full incubation programme at ‘XLr8-Andhra Pradesh’, Tirupati. Cash prizes to top five entries includes a grand prize of Rs 1 lakh and an all-expenses covered visit to University of Texas at Austin for the first prize winner.