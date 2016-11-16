MAI ‘challenge’ to foster entrepreneurial ecosystem

With an aim to encourage startups and budding entrepreneurs identify and develop original and innovative proposals at the State, National and global level, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society in association with StartAP is organising ‘Mad About Ideas’ (MAI) challenge for individuals and teams across 13 districts of AP. ‘Mad About Ideas’ challenge is conceptualized to create a world-class technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering entrepreneurship and a culture of innovation, said Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of Innovation Society, Govt of AP.
The initiative encourages participants to develop original, innovative proposals on pressing social, environmental and technological issues. The entries will be analysed and shared with the Departments of the Government of AP. Also, specific business ideas will be provided mentorship and incubation support from GoAP-recognised incubators and other experienced entrepreneurs. Anyone can apply for the challenge by visiting the website www.madaboutideas.in. The finals will take place at StartAP Fest Amaravati on Dec. 23 and 24. Top 10 entries of the MAI Ideathon will be recognised by the Chief Minister and offered full incubation programme at ‘XLr8-Andhra Pradesh’, Tirupati. Cash prizes to top five entries includes a grand prize of Rs 1 lakh and an all-expenses covered visit to University of Texas at Austin for the first prize winner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor