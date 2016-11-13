Liver transplant surgeries performed

A team of surgeons at Care Hospitals performed two liver transplants from two persons who were declared brain-dead under the Jeevan Daan programme of the State government.

According to a statement received here from the hospital, one of the livers was transplanted to K. Krishnam Raju, resident of Vizianagaram.

He was suffering from serious liver disease for over a decade.

Another liver recipient was Goparaju Nagamani, 63-year-old resident of Rajamahendravaram.

The doctors termed the procedure as one of the complex clinical surgery involving a specialised team. The surgeries were performed on Friday under the guidance of Chairman of the Jeevandaan T. Ravi Raju and chief transplant coordinator G. Krishna Murthy.