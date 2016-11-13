Visakhapatnam

Liver transplant surgeries performed

A team of surgeons at Care Hospitals performed two liver transplants from two persons who were declared brain-dead under the Jeevan Daan programme of the State government.

According to a statement received here from the hospital, one of the livers was transplanted to K. Krishnam Raju, resident of Vizianagaram.

He was suffering from serious liver disease for over a decade.

Another liver recipient was Goparaju Nagamani, 63-year-old resident of Rajamahendravaram.

The doctors termed the procedure as one of the complex clinical surgery involving a specialised team. The surgeries were performed on Friday under the guidance of Chairman of the Jeevandaan T. Ravi Raju and chief transplant coordinator G. Krishna Murthy.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 12:56:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Liver-transplant-surgeries-performed/article16444331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY