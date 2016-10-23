Lifestyle diseases on the rise: experts

Lifestyle diseases are on the rise in the country not only in urban areas, but also in rural areas during the past few years. About 30 per cent of population now live in urban areas and by the next decade it will rise to 50 per cent. And along with the migration, lifestyle diseases will increase and therefore it is the responsibility of the medical fraternity as well as the media to educate the public on healthy ways of living, said Greater Viskhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Harinarayanan.

He was speaking after inaugurating the one-day Health and Wellness Show - 2016 organised by The Hindu along with Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute and Icon Krishi Hospitals here on Saturday.

Mr. Harinarayanan said post bifurcation Visakhapatnama city has become the medical hub not only for the surrounding districts but also for the neighbouring states such as Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“In such a scenario both the government and the private players need to invest heavily in healthcare,” he said.

Dr. C.V Rao of the Care Hospital said in recent times there was a shift from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases, both in rural and urban areas, and most of the diseases are associated with lifestyle changes.

Dr. P.V Satyanarayana, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, said diabetes will be major killer in the coming years.

In 1978 only 3 per cent were diabetic and by 2000 it rose to 12 per cent and at present it is around 22 per cent. He said by 2025 one out of every three Indians would be a diabetic and urgent steps should be taken to deal with the problem.

He gave a lucid presentation on the dangers of obesity and how lifestyle should be managed with proper, balanced diet and regular exercise.

Dr. Satyanarayana also emphasised on efficacies of the old religious practice of fasting. “One should fast for at least two days in a week to maintain a balanced health,” he said.

Dr. P. Satish Kumar and Dr. Udaya Kumar from Icon Krishi Hospitals spoke about knee replacement surgery and spinal problems.

Giving a clear understanding of the knee problem, Dr. Satish said keeping fit and keeping the weight under control are the key to healthy knees and joints.

He cautioned that one should keep away from steroid injections, as they might give temporary relief, but might cause infections that do not heal easily.

Dr. Udaya Kumar said MRI scan was not necessary in most cases, but it is the most abused diagnostic tool.

Dr. G. Satyanarayana, gastroenterologist from Care Hospital, said the liver has about 200 functions, and over consumption of alcohol leads to most of the liver diseases.

He advocated a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and grains and regular exercise for 30 to 60 minutes for a healthy liver. He also cautioned that one should abstain from alcohol and smoking.

Dr. A.V. Venugopal, nephrologist from Care Hospital, said fluctuation of blood pressure and diabetes are some of the main causes for kidney disorder. According to him, in India there are about 20 lakh end-stage kidney or renal disease patients and only two per cent have access to treatment.

“Three are about 500 dialysis centres, about 3,000 dialysis machines and about 80 treatment centres,” he said.

Dr. Kandarpa S Srinivas, dental surgeon and implantologist, said dental and oral hygiene should be given the utmost importance by the public, as neglect could lead to several other complications and diseases. From choosing the right kind of tooth brush to brushing the teeth in the proper manner, all precautions should be taken.

He said dentistry had advanced so much in recent times that most of the dental problems can be addressed with implants and other methods. Dr. P. Harish, paediatrician from NRI Hospital, spoke about child care.

A number of stalls were set-up by Queens NRI Hospital, Technomed Systems, Talwalkars Gym, Kiran Surgicals, CGS Health Care Services and Srinivas Complete Dental Care.

