Life term for murder

The XII Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Kishore Kumar on Monday found Vantala Laxmana guilty of killing Pangi Ramanna and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment under Sec. 302 of IPC and pay a fine of Rs. 1,000.

According to District Court Public Prosecutor and PP in-charge of XII ASJ court M. Venugopala Rao, Ramanna developed illicit relationship with Gowri, wife of Laxmana, of Vanabasing of Munchingput mandal. The couple was working in a hotel in Pedabayulu, but Laxmana left the job as the salary was not sufficient. Later Ramanna took Gowri to Vetapalem and the two started living together.

Laxmana took up the issue with the elders who directed Ramanna to pay Rs. 16,000 to Laxmana, but Ramanna said he would pay only Rs. 8,000. From then on Laxmana developed a grudge against Ramanna and when he found Ramanna and Gowri together at the Pedabayalu shandy on November 10, 2014, he stabbed Ramanna with a knife.