Visakhapatnam

Life term for murder

The XII Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Kishore Kumar on Monday found Vantala Laxmana guilty of killing Pangi Ramanna and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment under Sec. 302 of IPC and pay a fine of Rs. 1,000.

According to District Court Public Prosecutor and PP in-charge of XII ASJ court M. Venugopala Rao, Ramanna developed illicit relationship with Gowri, wife of Laxmana, of Vanabasing of Munchingput mandal. The couple was working in a hotel in Pedabayulu, but Laxmana left the job as the salary was not sufficient. Later Ramanna took Gowri to Vetapalem and the two started living together.

Laxmana took up the issue with the elders who directed Ramanna to pay Rs. 16,000 to Laxmana, but Ramanna said he would pay only Rs. 8,000. From then on Laxmana developed a grudge against Ramanna and when he found Ramanna and Gowri together at the Pedabayalu shandy on November 10, 2014, he stabbed Ramanna with a knife.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 12:06:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Life-term-for-murder/article16074715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY