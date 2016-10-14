Lack of net connectivity hits smart survey

Lack of internet connectivity is affecting the Smart Pulse Survey in several parts of the district and the problem is acute in the Agency area, Collector Pravin Kumar has said.

He held a meeting on the lack of connectivity and improving it with Joint Collector J. Nivas, BSNL Senior General Manager Nalini Varma, Assistant General Managers Adam and B. Ravindra Kumar.

A total of 3,576 habitations had no net connection in Paderu division halting the survey, he said.

As many as 25 villages in Anakapalle revenue division, nine each in Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam divisions and two in GVMC had no connectivity.

Attention should be paid to increasing connectivity if not permanently at least temporarily to help the survey continue, Mr. Pravin Kumar said.

V-SAT, digital satellite phone terminals or wi-fi should be used to provide net connectivity in the absence of which carrying out the survey would be difficult, the Collector said.

