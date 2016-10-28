LIC Vizag division tops in South Central Zone

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Visakhapatnam Division, has achieved the distinction of being the first in the South Central Zone and 12th at all-India level to cross the one lakh policy mark, according to Senior Divisional Manager K. Murlidar.
The division covers the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam and has 20 branches and 11 satellite offices.
It collected more than Rs.150 crore as first premium income topping the South Central Zone comprising the three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Mr. Muralidar said in a press release.
The division has completed 1,17,393 policies with a First Premium Income of Rs.152.70 Cr.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor