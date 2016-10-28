Visakhapatnam

LIC Vizag division tops in South Central Zone

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Visakhapatnam Division, has achieved the distinction of being the first in the South Central Zone and 12th at all-India level to cross the one lakh policy mark, according to Senior Divisional Manager K. Murlidar.

The division covers the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam and has 20 branches and 11 satellite offices.

It collected more than Rs.150 crore as first premium income topping the South Central Zone comprising the three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Mr. Muralidar said in a press release.

The division has completed 1,17,393 policies with a First Premium Income of Rs.152.70 Cr.

