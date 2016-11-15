Visakhapatnam

Konathala’s plea to PM

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special package of Rs.15,000 crore for Uttarandhra on the lines of the one being implemented in Bundelkhand and Koraput, Bolangir and Kalahandi (KBR) region.

Recalling the promise to implement Special Category Status to new-born Andhra Pradesh and special package for Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, he said in a representation that it was the legitimate right of A.P. to get a slew of incentives after bifurcation. He said as North Andhra being a backward area deserved income tax and Central excise holiday, separate railway zone with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, tribal university and sanction of sufficient funds for educational institutions listed in the thirteenth schedule. Mr. Ramakrishna, a former MP, sought VIMS developed on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

