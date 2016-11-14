Kendriya Vidyalayas in city set to get spy cams

In compliance with the instructions of Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Kendriya Vidyalayas in the city are getting prepared to install CCTV cameras that will present a 360-degree view of the campus.

The surveillance system aims at tightening the security measures, keeping a close tab on the visitors and instilling discipline in students.

Of the nine KV schools in the district, a few schools such as KV-Malkapuram, KV No.1-Sri Vijay Nagar and KV No.2-Sri Vijay Nagar have already installed dozens of surveillance cameras at vantage points. Some are now inviting a Chennai-based firm to provide cams and technical support.

Survey conducted

Principal of KV-Waltair P.K. Purohit has confirmed that a total of 22 CCTV cameras will be installed at various points of the school. “A survey has been conducted in this regard and we have identified a few points like the corridors of primary and secondary blocks for the cameras to be fixed. We are awaiting instructions from the regional office to go ahead with the proposal,” he says.

At KV No.2-SVN, 16 cameras have been fixed at entry and exit points and corridors of the premises. A few more points have further been identified to fix the cams. “We are planning to install eight more cameras near the toilet complex and other areas,” says M.V.R. Sastry, Principal of the school.

According to KV No.2-Nausenabaugh Principal Nisihkant Aggarwal, 33 cameras will be installed on the school premises by March, 2017. “The proposal has been sent to Vidyalaya Management Committee. The main focus of the initiative is to provide security to students and ward off any untoward incident.”

Sources say the schools are planning to fix CCTV cameras at common points such as corridors, exit and entry points alone and will not be kept in classrooms.

Objective of the initiative is to provide security to students and avoid any untoward incident.

Nisihkant Aggarwal

Principal of KV No.2 -Nausenabaugh