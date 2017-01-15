Kanuma celebrated with traditional fervour

Kanuma, the third day of Sankranti, was celebrated with traditional fervour and joy. Worship of cattle, merry-making and feasts marked the festival, dedicated to cattle that help people in agricultural activities. The day also signifies the lifting of the Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect the people of Gokulam.

Though many of the agricultural operations are now mechanised, replacing the ancient methods by use of tractors, the tradition of worshipping the cattle in many parts of the district still continues. “Since bulls play a vital role in farming, ‘Kanuma’ is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the cattle for a bountiful harvest. Besides performing puja to the well-decorated bulls, the day is considered a day of rest for the cattle,” narrated Maheswari Devi, a 94-year-old retired Professor of Botany, Andhra University.

A slice of rural setting was brought to the fore by arranging ‘bommala koluvu’ in various neighbourhoods. Apart from Dasara, the arrangement of ‘bommala koluvu’ (dolls and figurines assembled in a sequence) finds significance in several Telugu families during Sankranti. “The four-day Sankranti festival -- from Bhogi to Mukkanuma -- is considered a sign of prosperity. The arrangement of ‘bommala koluvu’ forms an integral part of the festivities as it helps in educating the younger generation about the traditions we have been following for generations,” said Ch. Sunitha, a retired employee of State Bank of India.

Special delicacies

To pep up the festive mood, a majority of women were engaged in the preparation of special delicacies. “The week-long holiday has come in handy to help my mother in the kitchen. Every year, my cousins prefer spending their vacation here and we enjoy decorating the home with fresh flowers and the front yard with rangoli designs,” said V. Ashwini, a Class VIII student.

Apparently, ‘Kanuma’ and ‘Mukkanuma’ provide an apt occasion for many to feast on meat dishes as well.