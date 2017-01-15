Visakhapatnam

Kanuma celebrated with traditional fervour

Festive crowd having fun at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on the Kanuma day .

Festive crowd having fun at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on the Kanuma day .  

Kanuma, the third day of Sankranti, was celebrated with traditional fervour and joy. Worship of cattle, merry-making and feasts marked the festival, dedicated to cattle that help people in agricultural activities. The day also signifies the lifting of the Govardhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect the people of Gokulam.

Though many of the agricultural operations are now mechanised, replacing the ancient methods by use of tractors, the tradition of worshipping the cattle in many parts of the district still continues. “Since bulls play a vital role in farming, ‘Kanuma’ is celebrated as a thanksgiving to the cattle for a bountiful harvest. Besides performing puja to the well-decorated bulls, the day is considered a day of rest for the cattle,” narrated Maheswari Devi, a 94-year-old retired Professor of Botany, Andhra University.

A slice of rural setting was brought to the fore by arranging ‘bommala koluvu’ in various neighbourhoods. Apart from Dasara, the arrangement of ‘bommala koluvu’ (dolls and figurines assembled in a sequence) finds significance in several Telugu families during Sankranti. “The four-day Sankranti festival -- from Bhogi to Mukkanuma -- is considered a sign of prosperity. The arrangement of ‘bommala koluvu’ forms an integral part of the festivities as it helps in educating the younger generation about the traditions we have been following for generations,” said Ch. Sunitha, a retired employee of State Bank of India.

Special delicacies

To pep up the festive mood, a majority of women were engaged in the preparation of special delicacies. “The week-long holiday has come in handy to help my mother in the kitchen. Every year, my cousins prefer spending their vacation here and we enjoy decorating the home with fresh flowers and the front yard with rangoli designs,” said V. Ashwini, a Class VIII student.

Apparently, ‘Kanuma’ and ‘Mukkanuma’ provide an apt occasion for many to feast on meat dishes as well.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:36:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Kanuma-celebrated-with-traditional-fervour/article17041676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY