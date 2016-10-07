Visakhapatnam

Kalasa puja performed at Prema Sadan

Women performing ‘kumkumarchana’ as part of the Dasara celebrations at Prem Sadan at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.— Photo: By Arrangement

In line with the Dasara festivities, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi organised devotional programmes at Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan mandir on Thursday.

Women performed ‘kalasa puja’ carrying 108 ‘kalasams’. It was followed by ‘Vigneswara puja’, ‘kalasa sthapana’ and ‘Lalitha sahasranama kumkumarchana’. A number of women took part in the day-long programme on the premises.

Durga puja

The Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio cultural organisation of the Odias, is organising a host of cultural programmes. According to cultural secretary of the samaj Seema Mohanty, the members and their children would treat the audience to a cultural show on Sunday.

Pujas would be organised at the Jagannath Mandir premises, Daspalla Hills on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to mark Maha Saptami, Ashtami and Navami. On October 11, Dasara festivities conclude with the immersion of Goddess Durga idol.

