Kakinada Beach Festival ushers in Sankranti

KAKINADA: Sankranti was ushered in well in advance with the State government kick-starting the four-day annual ‘Kakinada Beach Festival’ at the sprawling NTR Beach in Vakalapudi on Thursday.

A portion of the sandy stretch turned into a makeshift village. Huts were built, bullock carts were arranged, and girls in traditional attire drew ‘rangoli’ patterns and arranged ‘gobbillu’, marking the commencement of the festivities.

A bonfire was arranged to mark ‘Bhogi,’ the first day of the three-day festival.

Youngsters attired as village folks decorated bullock carts. ‘Haridasus’ and ‘Gangireddulu’ troupes brought colour and feel of the festivities.

Even as the inaugural was to take place in the evening, people began to throng the beach from the afternoon.

Flower arrangements, horticulture exhibition, aquariums, and special portrait exhibition on actor and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao were a big draw.

Even as personnel at various stalls were giving finishing touches to the arrangements, people went on a clicking spree with their mobile phones.

Aromas that wafted out from the food stalls proved to be too irresistible for the gourmets.

Textile exhibition and Dwacra Bazaar were a major attraction for women. Sports lovers gathered at the arena where ‘Beach Kabaddi’ was being arranged. Camel and horse rides caught the attention of children.

Parents of tiny-tots made a beeline for the painting pen, where a team of six artistes from JNTU, Hyderabad, offered on-the-spot portrait painting.

The free bus facility arranged by the Kakinada Municipal Corporation from various parts of the city to the venue helped many visit the festival.

A replica of the Annavaram temple was a crowd-puller. People lined up for darshan of the presiding deity, Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, and savoured the ‘prasadam’ as well.

Declaring the festival open, Home Minister N. Chinarajappa said that it would become a calendar event from next year and plans were afoot to celebrate it from January 9 to 12.

He said that the beach would become a permanent weekend destination for fun-loving people.

“The State government is keen on promoting tourism and our East Godavari district has vast potential. Whether it is scenic beauty, or ancient temples, or authentic cuisine, there are many features that attract both domestic and international tourists,” he said.

District Collector H. Arun Kumar, ZP Chairman Namana Rambabu, Municipal Commissioner S. Aleem Basha and elected representatives were present.