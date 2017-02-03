Job mela today, tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: AP State Skill Development Corporation in association with the District Rural Development Agency is organising a two-day job mela on Friday and Saturday at Gayatri Vidya Parishad College for Degree and PG Courses, Rushikonda.

The recruitment process is for customer service executive (voice and non-voice), HR marketing executive and marketing managers and other posts. Degree final year students can take part in the job fair. For registration, log on to: www.apssdc.in, further details can be had by dialling 9885563355.