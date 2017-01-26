Jaitley to inaugurate CII summit today

Several VVIPs, including Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, M. Venkaiah Naidu, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, CEOs, and top executives of several companies and investors from across the globe will attend the two-day CII Partnership Summit-cum-Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet beginning here on Friday.

Mr. Jaitley is scheduled to inaugurate the summit at the APIIC site at Harbour Park amid unprecedented security.

Over 2,000 delegates from 51 countries will attend the summit – the annual flagship event of the CII being organised in association with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the State Government. Senior officials from the Central and State governments as well as a galaxy of leading industrialists will participate.

Trade Ministers from the UAE, Japan, Ukraine, and other countries have confirmed their participation.

Focus on Sunrise State

Andhra Pradesh as Sunrise State and its emergence as a gateway to growing markets and promising opportunities, and the scope for investment in the futuristic capital being built in Amaravati will be the focus of discussions. There will be a dedicated session on Sunrise A.P. and Amaravati.