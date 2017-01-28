Jaitley gives away Time India awards

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday gave away Time India awards here at the inaugural of the CII Partnership Summit.

He presented the Time India best innovator award to Mahindra & Mahindra and global manufacturer award to Bharat Forge Ltd.

Time Inc Vice-Chairman Norman Pearlstine and Senior Partner from McKinsey & Company Rajat Dhawan spoke on the process followed for giving the awards.

Separate awards were given for outstanding MSME innovator, manufacturer, startup innovator, sustainability pioneer, jury special mention for MSME and startups.

Make in India, a magazine, was released at the meeting by Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ramesh Abhishek.

Among others, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker, CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee, CII co-chairman Naushad Forbes, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla were present.