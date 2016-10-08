Visakhapatnam

Jailed for bid to rape minor

Judge of the Mahila Court on Friday, found Badangi Ramu (40) of Venkateswara Colony near Thatichetlapalem guilty of trying to rape a 13-year-old girl, and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs. 5000.

According to the prosecution Ramu was living with a woman who has separated from her husband. On the night of April 24, 2012, Ramu showed porn film to the daughter of the woman and tried to rape her. The IV Town Police registered a case under Sec. 354 of IPC following a complaint from the girl’s mother.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY