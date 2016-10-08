Jailed for bid to rape minor

Judge of the Mahila Court on Friday, found Badangi Ramu (40) of Venkateswara Colony near Thatichetlapalem guilty of trying to rape a 13-year-old girl, and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs. 5000.

According to the prosecution Ramu was living with a woman who has separated from her husband. On the night of April 24, 2012, Ramu showed porn film to the daughter of the woman and tried to rape her. The IV Town Police registered a case under Sec. 354 of IPC following a complaint from the girl’s mother.