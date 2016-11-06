It will be YSRC’s show in next election: Vijay Sai

The YSR Congress party will win hands down if elections to the State Assembly are held right now, grabbing up to 160 seats and also Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu can understand the pulse of the people if he makes the 20 YSRC MLAs who have shifted to the TDP resign and face the elections, said Rajya Sabha Member of the YSRC Vijay Sai Reddy here on Saturday.

Alliance with other political parties need not be given a thought now since the elections were two and-a-half years later, Mr. Reddy said at a meet the press programme organised by the Vizag Journalists Forum. Regarding Jana Sena party of film star turned politician Pavan Kalyan, he said that party had neither structure nor totally evolved as a political party. Though Mr. Pavan Kalyan was strongly demanding Special Category Statusfmh, he lacked clarity on other issues and problems of the State.

When pointed out that his party leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was being criticised by some sections of the people that he lacked political maturity, the YSRC leader defended Mr. Jagan saying he would take decisions in tune with the people’s wishes and for their good. This would do a lot of good in the long run, he felt. The MP also did not accept former MP V. Arun Kumar’s observation that Mr. Jagan failed as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.