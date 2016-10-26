It’s not a fake encounter: Dora

Former Director General of Police of AP H.J. Dora said the Malkangiri exchange of fire, in which a large number of Maoists had died, was not a fake encounter.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday at a press conference organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Mr. Dora said though he was no longer an insider of the Police Department, he believed that there was no space for doubt in the exchange of fire because the casualties were on a high side and also one Greyhound constable was killed.

He did not know how the attack was planned but such a large scale operation would require a lot of planning and preparation. Identifying the dead was also a time taking process since the data available with the police was not always up to date.