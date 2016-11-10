It’s a dull day at shopping malls, stores

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs1,000 notes, several major establishments in the city and across the State bore the brunt with many reporting 50 to 60 per cent drop in overall business on Wednesday.

CMR Group that sees a daily transaction of Rs 60 lakh reported a drastic drop in business on Wednesday. “Across all our malls in the region witnessed a huge drop in sales. There were mostly cashless transactions and very few cash transactions were reported from our malls. It is like the situation when Indira Gandhi imposed emergency (in the past). There is a lot of confusion,” CMR Group MD Mavuri Venkata Ramana told The Hindu . “I had engaged carpenters from Mumbai and paid them Rs 1 lakh on Tuesday. But they could not buy anything as the currency was rendered useless after the announcement and had to paid them whatever lower denomination currency I had,” Mr Venkata Ramana said.

Jewellery firms, too, witnessed a sharp fall in business. “About 60 per cent of our business comes from cashless transaction. While that was not affected, but we saw no cash transaction on Wednesday across our stores,” said Rana Uppalapati, business associate of Tanishq, indicating a drop of 40 per cent in business in Visakhapatnam. He said the jewellery sector is likely to be impacted in the next six months.