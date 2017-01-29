Israeli firm to set up desalination plant near city

An Israel-based world leader in water solutions IDE Solutions has inked a pact with the State Government to set up a seawater desalination plant near the city with an investment of ₹700 crore.

An MoU to this effect was signed with the government here on the concluding day of CII Partnership Summit on Saturday.

IDE Technology India Pvt. Ltd, the Indian arm of the Israeli-based company has proposed to make the investment within two years after showing interest to locate the plant near Pudimadaka, about 60 km from here.

IDE’s Marketing Head for India Sanjeev Sharma told The Hindu that the proposed plant would have a capacity of 100 million litres per day. The company has started the operation of India’s first largest desalination plant with the capacity of 100 MLD in Chennai in 2013. The EPC contract for project by Chennai Metro was worth Rs. 630 crore.

Mr. Sharma said for the Pudimadaka project, they would acquire 20 to 25 acres for which they would hold talks with the government officials soon.

IDE, $500 million company, started its activity in India in 1993. It has so far built desalination plants with a total capacity of around 600 MLD for Murugappa Group, Reliance, Chennai Metro and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

Mr. Sharma said their company over five decades of experience had built the largest plants at Sorek in Israel as well in China and the United States.