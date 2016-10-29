Isolated heavy rain likely

Cyclone Kyant has weakened further and weatherman forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Thursday’s depression over west central Bay of Bengal weakened into a well- marked low pressure area on Friday and lay over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast and is now seen as a low pressure area over the same area.

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.6 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height.

An east- west shear zone runs from the above system to coastal Karnataka across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka in the lower levels.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore on Saturday and Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely at many places over south coastal AP and at a few places over north coastal AP on Saturday and over entire coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the same period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Strong surface winds

Strong surface winds from a north-easterly direction with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hour are likely along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and strong surface winds from a northerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hour are likely along and off south coastal Andhra Pradesh, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC).

Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea.