Interest in classical music among youth is growing: Umayalpuram

“My aim and passion is to interpret classical music to the present generation who will carry on the legacy to future generations,” says percussion legend Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman who received the Ramavarapu Vijayalakshmi Global Music Award-2016.

“For it to happen, we must make them understand our culture, music and the meaning behind them enabling them know the interpretations, the total wisdom of our great forefathers and the scientific analysis by which everything has come and what is the efficacy of the system,” the 80-year-old Padmavibhushan awardee has told The Hindu in an interaction. Following are excerpts on his views on growing interest of classical music among youth, their approach to become popular and what is leading to more sabhas and performances:

Music as profession

Youngsters are taking a lot of interest in fine arts, particularly classical music. Globally, in countries like the UK, USA, Sri Lanka, Canada and New Zealand thousands of youngsters are learning music. “I am happy to say that very good crop of musicians are coming from all these countries and performing in the December season in Chennai and it is known as NRI festival.”

Among the younger generation, people with B.Tech. and M.Tech. degrees and doctorate-holders are taking music as profession and performing, attaining fame and pursuing it on a fantastic basis at global level. There is no worry with regard to classicism.

In the film world too, more number of musicians, youngsters with a good grasp of grammar of classical Carnatic music are entering the field and singing and they have the power to notate everything set by the music director.

No generation gap

I find a lot of awakening among youngsters. Around 3,000 concerts are taking place in Chennai and NRI people are coming and performing at three, four places. With regard to classical music, there is no decay, it is growing.

“That is one of the reasons I am accompanying for the fourth generation. I don’t have any generation gap,” he says adding he accompanied greats Sanjiva Rao, T.R. Mahalingam, N. Ramani, his son, Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer, Santanam, Srinivasn and his son.

“The greatest people gave me all the opportunities to blossom into greatest artiste in mrudangam and in response I have to do the same thing for youngsters. I have to do it in reciprocity and this is my mission in life,” he asserts. Earlier, I was playing for only 10 sabhas in Chennai. Now the number is 200. Families are promoting their children and as a result more people are learning.

There are a lot of programmes with different audience with youngsters attending.