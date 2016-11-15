India, England teams arrive

Cricket fever picked up in the city as the England and Indian teams arrived here on Monday to play the second Test beginning at ACA-VDCA stadium here on November 17.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team and England team led by Alastair Cook reached here from Rajkot after playing the first Test. Though the Indian team was on the backfoot in the Rajkot Test fans are confident that it would bounce back and make the first Test in the city, and also in AP, a memorable one. Ticket sale is yet to pick up and the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes has its effect on the sale.

The English team will have nets at 9 a.m. and the Indian team at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and a lot of cricket fans are expected to throng the stadium to have a glimpse of the players.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made to sell tickets of Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 (daily tickets) for the Test match at ACA-VDCA stadium here from Nov. 17 will be sold at Mee Seva counters from Tuesday, DRO Chandrasekhara Reddy said here.