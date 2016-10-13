Incidence of cancer high in urban areas

Incidence of cancer in India is 35 to 65 per one lakh population in rural areas while it is 65 to 75 in urban areas compared to 365 in north Europe and North America but it is on the rise due to several factors, and a lot of awareness about prevention and treatment of the dreaded disease has to be created among people, Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre D. Raghunadharao has said.

Describing the situation in this region, he said tobacco related cancers, affecting the lips, oesophagus and lungs are noticed more. More breast cancer cases are being detected now. Places like Delhi report more cases and AP’s urban areas are racing towards Delhi’s status.

Regarding tobacco related cancers, he said the habit of “Addapoga” among women, smoking cigar by keeping the lighted end inside the mouth, is making them prone to cancer at an early stage. The habit is cultivated at the age of sixth to eighth year and by the time the girl grows up to 20-25 years she is afflicted by cancer.

“They don’t reveal the problem and thus cancer is not detected at an early stage. They also don’t accept surgery and radiation therapy and want only medication in the shape of tablets”, Dr. Raghunadharao said.

He has also explained some interesting facts about cancer. Stomach cancer is detected in a late stage most of the times. It is now found in the junction between stomach and oesophagus.

Mix of tobacco and alcohol is more dangerous and consumption of red chillies might be one factor for cancer. Smoked foods, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, when they are burnt on fire after applying oil is one reason for cancer affecting the stomach.

Dietary habits of a particular group of people might not be the cause of cancer. Cancer in large intestine is commonly seen in Gujaratis, of which 90 per cent are vegetarians. This is observed not only those living in India but those migrated to the US, England and other countries, in a special study. This is because most of their food is made up of milk and milk products, but the fact is milk is not vegetarian because it is an animal product.