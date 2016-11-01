In charge of 3 top posts

On Monday, T. Baburao Naidu, Vice-Chairman of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority, has become in-charge of three top posts of the district -- District Collector, Commissioner of GVMC and Joint Collector.

The General Administration Department has issued orders designating Mr. Naidu Collector in-charge and Commissioner in-charge after Collector Pravin Kumar left for the US for training along with GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan. Since Joint Collector J. Nivas has been transferred Mr. Baburao Naidu was also made in-charge of the post. Mr. Baburao Naidu will be Collector in-charge till Mr. Pravin Kumar returns on November 10.

Directive

After taking over as Collector in-charge Mr. Baburao Naidu participated in the Jateeya Ikyata Diwas (Sardar Vallabhai Patel birth anniversary) and told the district officers that no laxity in discharging duties would be allowed. Joint Collector-II D. Venkata Reddy, District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhara Reddy, Administrative Officer Surya Prakash and others participated in the programme.

He also participated in the Mee Kosam (weekly public grievances redressal programme).