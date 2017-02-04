IT firm to set up centres of excellence, innovation

Encouraged by prospects of Visakhapatnam beciming a prominent IT hub, MOURI Tech, which set up a development centre on Hill No.2 of Rushikonda recently, will establish Centre for Digital Excellence and Centre for Innovation.

MOURI Tech senior vice-president Sandaka Srinivasu told The Hindu in an interview that the Visakhapatnam office would soon house the two centres of excellence and were expected to contribute significantly to their growth and global delivery model concept. Some of the initial technical areas’ focus would be on mobile application development, advanced analytic, artificial intelligence and cloud.

Excerpts:

How do you see future of Visakhapatnam in the field of software development? What brought you to Visakhapatnam?

Vizag is a strategically important location for MOURI Tech, not only for the cost reasons but also for access to the talent. Vizag is the sixth best education hub in the country giving credence to our decision to expand operations in Vizag.

What is the investment made in the project in the city? Where else do you have your operations?

MOURI Tech has made a significant investment of over Rs.100 crore in the last five years. MOURI Tech head office is located in the USA with business operations in countries like Germany, South Africa, the UAE and Australia and two global delivery centers in Hyderabad.

How many employees you have taken initially at Vizag and what are your plans for future?

MOURI Tech is going to have 500 plus employees by the end of 2017.

What are your long-term plans and projections for 2020?

In the last two years, the company has grown over 100 per cent year on year and we plan to grow even more aggressive in the coming years, and the opening of the Vizag office is part of our well-scripted growth story. MOURI Tech has set a goal to be part of $100 million plus enterprise by 2020 through investments in technology and its people. In the next three years, it is planning to invest over Rs.300 crore in India including at their new Centre for Innovation and Centre for Digital Excellence (CDE).