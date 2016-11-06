IT: Digital Summit to showcase A.P.’s investment potential

Digital Summit-2016 will be hosted here from December 12 to 17 to showcase the investment potential of Sunrise Andhra Pradesh in IT with special focus on Visakhapatnam and availability of digital technology professionals for employment.

It is being organised under the AP Cloud Initiative launched on August 5 by Miracle Software Systems, Inc which has offices in the United States and campuses at Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram.

This will be yet another global event after successfully hosting CII Partnership Summit, International Fleet Review and BRICS Urbanisation Meet.

One lakh graduates are being transformed into digital technology professionals across the State over a period of 18 months by conducting 400-hour classrooms both in virtual and classroom mode. Certificates are issued after undergoing training for six months under the AP Cloud Initiative. It aims to build a digital future on next generation technologies by creating professionals in cloud, Internet of Things, big data, analytics, cognitive computing, mobile and social.

The summit will be attended by 100 to 120 senior executives from Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Oracle and several US and UK-based Fortune 2000 companies and NRIs interested to develop Andhra Pradesh to the next level. Of 3,000 delegates, 2,000 will be students representing various colleges and universities across the State.

The summit would create awareness among Fortune 2000 companies about Vizag and the progress so far made in the space of digital technologies, Mr. Prasad said. The two locations of Miracle in Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram provide jobs to 2,000 and they are in the process of creating jobs to 1,000 by expanding campus at Rushikonda in the city.

The summit would focus on talent and resource pool (niche skills) availability and project how investment opportunities were available in IT and the efforts made so far for a comprehensive ecosystem as part of Sunrise Andhra Pradesh being developed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, CEO and Chief Architect of Miracle Software Systems, Inc. Mr. Prasad Lokam said.

“We will ensure that the foreign delegates know about the dream to develop a corridor envisaged on the lines of Silicon Valley in the nearly 974-km coastline of AP,” he said.

Mr. Prasad said the digital conclave would create a network of professionals to connect and share thoughts with the youngsters in niche skills. Experts will speak on emerging technologies.