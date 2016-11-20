IT Commissioner cautions depositors

Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, B.G. Reddy has cautioned people against depositing others’ money in their accounts consequent to demonetisation.
Addressing a programme at Andhra University Platinum Jubilee Guest House on Saturday, he said a strict vigil would be kept on people depositing huge amounts.
Details of those who had purchased gold and jewellery in large quantity had already been gathered. Those exchanging for dollars as well as the transactions of trusts and societies were under watch, Mr. Reddy said.
Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao, DGM, Audit and Inspection, SBI, Jayachandra, SBI Regional Manager M.V.S.S.N. Prasad and Overseas Branch AGM Murali participated.
